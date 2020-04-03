Public Spend Forum – Public Procurement Highlights from this Week

Public Spend Forum (PSF) is a public sector procurement global community and market intelligence platform dedicated to improving public procurement and the public sector market. On its website you will find articles, podcasts, opinion pieces, discussion trails and news stories. GovShop is its platform for finding and connecting suppliers with the public sector market.

Distributed Workforce in Public Procurement

As public procurement adjusts to a new normal, issues related to managing a distributed workforce under shifting rules and priorities have moved to the forefront. Three key things are discussed in this article:

Communication and Coordination Logistics, not Simply Purchasing Establishing new Agile Procedures

It also provides links to two templates, created in the US, that may be of use for managing remote workforces: COVID-19 Temporary Telework Agreement template for organisations that have not previously established a telework policy and COVID-19 Emergency Procurement Procedures Memo template that covers the most critical elements of procurement policy likely to be affected during this period. Read that here.

Public Procurement Officers on the Front Line in COVID-19 Response

