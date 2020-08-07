Public Spend Forum – Public Procurement news from this week

Public Spend Forum (PSF) is a public sector procurement global community and market intelligence platform dedicated to improving public procurement. GovShop is its free-to-use government market research tool for finding and connecting with suppliers. Here's the latest from PSF:

Barriers to Entry in Government Markets – Discussion with Suppliers

Public Spend Forum is hosting a webinar on August 12 with industry experts to discuss barriers to entry that emerging tech companies face when trying to enter the public sector market. It will discuss the biggest hurdles that large and small companies encounter and give suggestions on how both government and industry can improve the situation.

This webinar also kicks off Public Spend Forum’s global study on Barriers to Entry in Government Markets.

Global Leaders Exchange for Public Procurement

Public Spend Forum is excited to re-introduce the Global Leaders Exchange for Public Procurement meetings with a few new tools and frameworks they believe you can deploy right away within your organisations. Learn more about what's on the agenda and learn about the next Global Leaders Exchange virtual meetings – read more here.

The Public Sector Heroes Podcast Series

In Episode 18 of public procurement leaders podcasts, Public Spend Forum talks to Caleb Holt, the Founder and CEO of SafeTech, a membership-based organisation that works to commercialise technologies to enhance public safety, first responders and the military. He talks about how his background motivates him to support and help grow public sector technologies. Listen here.

7MI Series – Essentials for Public Procurement

Public Spend Forum is running a series of articles on the 7 Economics and Market Intelligence Essentials for Public Procurement. Each one in the series will contain useful information via podcasts, written resources, templates and other materials. The series is a result of 20 years of work and research across the public and private sectors, and will be:

Focused on the fundamentals of how markets work and basics of economics

Fact-based and analytical as opposed to “hunches”

Collaborative and two way with an emphasis on early supplier engagement

And in other news ...

Majority of public see technology as the most significant force in the modernisation of the UK public sector

Cloud adoption by the public sector – use and aspirations

New Procurement platform in Scottish Government will help kick-start economy post Covid

Royal Navy – told to Build British

Corruption in coronavirus-related public tenders in Georgia

UK Ministers waste £150m buying unusable masks from banker

Report sets out progress on Ireland’s implementation of the procurement reform programme across the public service

British rail operators reclassified as part of public sector

Public sector needs to set rules around AI procurement

UK's Serco cautious on short-term prospects after stellar first half

AWS Public Sector awards promising partners amidst COVID-19

Homeworking as a new norm for the public sector

Data breaches and cyber spending – tracking public sector security trends report

Calls for government to invest in local data sharing to recover from Covid

