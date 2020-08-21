Public Spend Forum – Public Procurement news from this week

Public Spend Forum (PSF) is a public sector procurement global community and market intelligence platform dedicated to improving public procurement. GovShop is its free-to-use government market research tool for finding and connecting with suppliers. Here's the latest from PSF:

GovShop’s platform contains nearly 19,000 suppliers that are in the cyber security market, of which over 90 percent are non-traditional and emerging companies. The comprehensive list of suppliers helps make sure that governments can source and find emerging, innovative companies to best fit their needs. The platform houses small businesses and minority-owned companies in the cyber industry that many may not have heard about before.

Public Spend Forum is conducting a global study into Barriers to Entry in Government Markets for suppliers.

Learn more about participating in the survey and listen to an honest discussion from suppliers about their experiences in the market.

Public Spend Forum has re-introduced the Global Leaders Exchange for Public Procurement meetings with a few new tools and frameworks they believe you can deploy right away within your organisations. Learn more about what's on the agenda and learn about the next Global Leaders Exchange virtual meetings.

7MI Series – Essentials for Public Procurement

Public Spend Forum is running a series of articles on the 7 Economics and Market Intelligence Essentials for Public Procurement. Each one in the series will contain useful information via podcasts, written resources, templates and other materials. The series is a result of 20 years of work and research across the public and private sectors, and will be:

Focused on the fundamentals of how markets work and basics of economics

Fact-based and analytical as opposed to “hunches”

Collaborative and two way with an emphasis on early supplier engagement

Learn more here and read number 2 in the series: 7MI Essentials – Organize Research Questions & Keywords

Ask Public Spend Forum

Contact support@publicspendforum.net if you’d like to understand more about public procurement, the effect of the pandemic, where to find suppliers for a specific category, or any other burning issue you have.

We’d also love to hear from you if you have a success story within your organisation you’d like to share.