Public Spend Forum – Public Procurement news from this week

Recording: Barriers to Entry in Government Markets
Public Spend Forum’s online webinar is now available to listen to on demand. In a discussion with suppliers PSF addressed what is perceived to be the single biggest hurdle that small companies face when entering the public sector market. Industry experts joined the discussion to give insightful perspectives, and gave suggestions on how both government and industry can improve.
Listen here: Barriers to Entry in Government Markets
This webinar is also kicking off Public Spend Forum’s global study on Barriers to Entry in Government Markets. Learn more about participating in the survey!
Public Sector Heroes Podcast
Episode 18 of the Public Sector Heroes podcast features Caleb Holt, who is the Founder and CEO of Safe Tech, a membership-based 501c3 non-profit that works to commercialize technologies to enhance public safety, first responders, and the military. In this episode he talks about how his background motivates him to support and help grow public sector technologies. Listen here to Public Sector Heroes Podcast
Covid-19 Suppliers, Inventory and Contracts
Access more and more verified suppliers on GovShop – the place to find and match suppliers with your needs. The free-to-use global database for governments to find innovative suppliers, or for suppliers to find suitable buyers, is growing daily. Access GovShop here.
7MI Series – Essentials for Public Procurement
Public Spend Forum is running a series of articles on the 7 Economics and Market Intelligence Essentials for Public Procurement. Each one in the series will contain useful information via podcasts, written resources, templates and other materials. The series is a result of 20 years of work and research across the public and private sectors, and will be:
- Focused on the fundamentals of how markets work and basics of economics
- Fact-based and analytical as opposed to “hunches”
- Collaborative and two way with an emphasis on early supplier engagement
Learn more here
And read number 2 in the series: 7MI Essentials – Organize Research Questions & Keywords
And in other news ...
