Public Spend Forum – Public Procurement news from this week

Permissible Exercises of Authority (PEAS): Innovating Within the FAR

National Contract Management Association (NCMA) published Frank McNally’s (Director of Learning & Content Development with Public Spend Forum) article on how to purchase products and services innovatively. He discusses the “PEAs” (Permissible Exercises of Authority) for requirement development which includes citizen science and crowdsourcing. He states, “with technology and software development, observing human behavior and interaction is essential in determining how people will likely use the technology, which helps determine what to buy.” Read more here.

In Conversation: Biggest Challenges Facing Organizations

In PSF’s continued effort to better understand barriers faced by all companies, large or small, new to government or incumbent, PSF sat down with several government professionals to discuss their insights on the issues. If you are a government leader or a company already working in the public sector or seeking to do business within government markets, please take 5 minutes now to submit valuable feedback and contribute to real comprehensive solutions to public sector procurement. Read about that here.

Increase Communication and Transparency to Lower Supplier Barriers to Entry

Iris Cooper, the Assistant Secretary for Procurement, Contracts and Grants at the North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services, discusses the biggest challenges for her organization and how they work toward facilitating collaboration with non-traditional, innovative companies. Her observations are valuable for all – read them here.

7MI Series – Essentials for Public Procurement

Public Spend Forum is running a series of articles on the 7 Economics and Market Intelligence Essentials for Public Procurement. Each one in the series will contain useful information via podcasts, written resources, templates and other materials. The series is a result of 20 years of work and research across the public and private sectors, and will be:

Focused on the fundamentals of how markets work and basics of economics

Fact-based and analytical as opposed to “hunches”

Collaborative and two way with an emphasis on early supplier engagement

Learn more here and read number 2 in the series: 7MI Essentials – Organize Research Questions & Keywords

