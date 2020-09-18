Public Spend Forum – Public Procurement news from this week

Public Spend Forum (PSF) is a public sector procurement global community and market intelligence platform dedicated to improving public procurement. GovShop is its free-to-use government market research tool for finding and connecting with suppliers. Here's the latest from PSF:

Public Sector Heroes - Episode 19 with Neel Doshi: An Engineer’s Guide to Human Performance

In the 19th episode of Public Spend Forum's Public Sector Heroes podcasts, Raj Sharma speaks to Neel Doshi, co-founder of Vega Factor and author of Primed to Perform, a book that "explains the counterintuitive science behind legendary cultures" based on research into how total motivation leads to higher performance and improved culture within organizations. Raj asks him about people, purpose, success and more! Access that here.

COVID-19 Testing Kits: Suppliers, Efficacy, Costs & More

PSF recently conducted a study on the validity of various COVID-19 testing kits from various manufacturers. It was conducted as part of an ongoing effort by GovShop to directly support the COVID-19 response with free, up-to-date data on suppliers and inventory. The resultant catalogue on COVID-19 test kits can be found on GovShop and has up-to-date, detailed information on the types of testing available, vetted suppliers, plus efficacy rankings and pricing information. Get that here.

GovShop's Government User Numbers Ramping Up

Each week Public Spend Forum's GovShop is welcoming new government users to its platform looking for vetted suppliers from which they can source. The number of users is ramping us as the breadth and quantity of suppliers registered on the platform grows. This week PSF is excited to welcome users from the Air Force Audit Agency, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee. More and more European buyers are also registering for GovShop too - so take note suppliers in Europe and register your goods and services. Do that here.

Need Training on GovShop?

Public Spend Forum has been hosting a series of GovShop training sessions over the summer. They teach users how to optimize their profiles and get the most out of GovShop. They are happy to deliver personalized training too for your company to answer any specific questions. Access the training sessions here - or request one tailored to your firm.

And in other news ...

CIPS announces Procurement Excellence Awards 2020

Corruption Watch is calling for tighter controls over Covid-19 money as South Africa receives a R50m boost from UK to government’s Solidarity Fund

UK National Audit Office to investigate procurement amid concern over furlough scheme abuse

An ECHO investigation reveals huge hikes in PPE prices cost UK councils millions

UNICEF will lead on “the world’s largest and fastest ever procurement and supply of (Covid-19) vaccines”

Greece announces country's defence procurement plan

Sweden halts trainer aircraft procurement citing no suitable candidates

Wales - Lift Procurement Barriers for SMEs to Grow Welsh Economy

Counter-drone tech and state-of-the-art radar for the RAF in £317m investment

Smart public procurement in a post-COVID world

Ask Public Spend Forum

Contact support@publicspendforum.net if you’d like to understand more about public procurement, the effect of the pandemic, where to find suppliers for a specific category, or any other burning issue you have.

We’d also love to hear from you if you have a success story within your organisation you’d like to share.