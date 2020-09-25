Public Spend Forum – Public Procurement news from this week

Public Spend Forum (PSF) is a public sector procurement global community and market intelligence platform dedicated to improving public procurement. GovShop is its free-to-use government market research tool for finding and connecting with suppliers. Here's the latest from PSF:

Introducing the Tech Showcase Series

GovShop is showcasing how innovative company's tech is helping the COVID-19 response in new ways. Today meet Rensair whose Air Purifier is changing the game with patented tech air purification technology. It’s a hospital-grade air purifier which is used globally, in homes, schools, offices, gyms, dentists and more. The patented solution uses the most advanced purification technology -- combining Hepa13 filters and UVC light to inactivate and destroy viruses and bacteria (99.97% success has been proven by independent laboratories). Read more as they talk to GovShop.

eProcurement: The Backbone of Digital Government

On Tuesday October 13 Public Spend Forum will be joined by Jarrod McAdoo, Senior Manager Product Marketing at Ivalua, and our own Jason Busch, founder of Spend Matters and parent company Azul Partners. They will discuss the critical role eProcurement plays in enabling a digital government, from increasing transparency, value for money, communication, and innovation to ensuring continuity and driving value. The webinar takes place 2:00pm to 3:00pm EDT, rather late for our European audience but worth registering so you can listen on-demand after the event. Register here.

3 Major Trends in Procurement Technology

In this guest article, Frank Hamilton helps us grasp cash flow, money volatility, spend management, and sourcing risk. He shares his thoughts on the critical factors and metrics shaping teams’ savings potential, and gives his insight on current events impacting procurement and supply chain in 2020. Read his insight here.

Need Training on GovShop?

Public Spend Forum has been hosting a series of GovShop training sessions over the summer. They teach users how to optimize their profiles and get the most out of GovShop. They are happy to deliver personalized training too for your company to answer any specific questions. Access the training sessions here - or request one tailored to your firm.

