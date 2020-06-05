Public Spend Forum – Public Procurement news from this week

Public Spend Forum (PSF) is a public sector procurement global community and market intelligence platform dedicated to improving public procurement. GovShop is its free-to-use government market research tool for finding and connecting with suppliers. Here's the latest:

Top Recently Added GovShop Profiles

As more and more government buyers continue to search on GovShop, suppliers are also creating or claiming their company profiles. Since March, supplier registrations have increased by over 400 percent. Many suppliers listed provide products and services to aid in the response to the COVID-19. Take a look at the top recently added or claimed supplier profiles on GovShop here.

Latest Covid-19 Suppliers, Inventory and Contracts

During this critical time the PSF team is directly supporting government professionals and healthcare workers to address critical shortages for ventilators, respirators, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and more, by providing open/free global data on suppliers and inventory as well as matching needs with inventory. Please let us know if we can help by contacting us and read more here.

And in other news ...

UK NHS Shared Business Services launches Cyber Security Services Framework

UK Gov signs agreement with Google to grant public sector bodies a discount on cloud services

Scottish Procurement Alliance matching contractors and suppliers with public service frameworks signs up its 100th partner

MSDUK Innovation challenge 2020 deadline extended to July 31

New report ‘Buying better technology in government’ says public IT buying 'does not understand social impacts'

European Business Aviation Association with Europe’s leading aviation associations call on EC to develop cooperative approach to ensure safe integration of drones

European Defence Fund and the Military Mobility initiative set to receive €8 billion and €1.5 billion respectively in seven-year plan beginning in 2021

National Security Investment Bill will make it harder for overseas buyers to acquire sensitive UK technology firms

Crown Commercial Service unveils plans to launch £100m framework for back office transformation services

Questions over Department for Work and Pensions multimillion-pound Covid contract award to outsourcing giant Serco

Italy sets out legal guide to public contracting in light of COVID-19

Autonomous bus fleets trial in five European cities – follow-up procurement to come

UK government Covid supplier update - deals signed with more than 100 new suppliers

Armed Forces announce launch of first Cyber Regiment in major modernisation