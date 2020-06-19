Public Spend Forum – Public Procurement news from this week

Public Spend Forum (PSF) is a public sector procurement global community and market intelligence platform dedicated to improving public procurement. GovShop is its free-to-use government market research tool for finding and connecting with suppliers. Here's the latest from PSF:

Cutting time and cost for people to find equipment and supplies

Raj Sharma, Public Spend Forum and GovShop founder and Carnegie Mellon University alumni, was featured in Carnegie Mellon magazine talking about how GovShop is lining up critical supply and demand for equipment and services, providing quick and easy access to bonafide suppliers. Read about that here. Of course GovShop helps all buyers and suppliers find each other, but has particularly come into its own during the pandemic. GovShop's list of participating suppliers is growing rapidly and extending its regional coverage - access it here.

FBI’s list of COVID-19 supplier fraud issues to watch out for

GovShop is part of the National Governors Association (NGA) Task Force on the COVID-19 supply chain and was recently briefed by the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center on specific issues buyers should look for when purchasing personal protective equipment (PPE), medical equipment, and more. GovShop is working in collaboration with the NGA, the Defense Joint Task Force, North Carolina State University's Supply Chain Center, American Hospital Association, and others to maintain a national registry of “Verified” and vetted suppliers. This article contains directives from the FBI on recognising and countering fraudulent suppliers, read it here.

GovShop continues to respond to Covid-19

GovShop, powered by PSF’s expertise in data and procurement, is continuing to respond to Covid-19 issues. While GovShop includes data on suppliers across many categories and regions, this article is an example of how it has responded to the demand for cleaning/disinfecting products and services as offices open across the US, providing supplier verification, contract identification, and real-time inventory availability. Read that here.

