Public Spend Forum – Public Procurement news from this week

Public Spend Forum (PSF) is a public sector procurement global community and market intelligence platform dedicated to improving public procurement. GovShop is its free-to-use government market research tool for finding and connecting with suppliers. Here's the latest from PSF:

An Indian saree, economics and government procurement - the insight we need to improve government procurement

Raj Sharma draws on a personal experience to explain why market data is the single most critical factor in delivering good procurement outcomes. From a purchaser’s standpoint, “equal information” means buyers such as government contracting officials and program officers know everything about a market including the suppliers, their capabilities, pricing models, key trends, and so on. He explains why GovShop is focused on aggregating and making accessible market data to public sector users throughout the world. Read his story here.

You are also invited to share your superhero story.

Don’t Underestimate the Cost of Selling to the Federal Government

Ben McMartin examines the true cost of selling to federal or central government. New entrants to the government space need to understand the premium associated with selling a product or service to them, he says. Government-unique regulations, policies, processes, and systems, in addition to unique accounting and audit practices, can have a significant impact on the cost to sell a product or service. It may mean they have to apply heavy and complex government processes across all of their business units, potentially impacting their competitiveness in the commercial market. Read more here on how equal access to data can help.

GovShop continues to respond to Covid-19

GovShop, powered by PSF’s expertise in data and procurement, is continuing to respond to Covid-19 issues. While GovShop includes data on suppliers across many categories and regions, this article is an example of how it has responded to the demand for cleaning/disinfecting products and services as offices open across the US, providing supplier verification, contract identification, and real-time inventory availability. Read that here.

