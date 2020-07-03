Public Spend Forum – Public Procurement news from this week

Public Spend Forum (PSF) is a public sector procurement global community and market intelligence platform dedicated to improving public procurement. GovShop is its free-to-use government market research tool for finding and connecting with suppliers. Here's the latest from PSF:

Public Procurement Superheroes

PSF has launched a campaign: "Market Intelligence is a Superpower, You Can Be a Superhero Too." It highlights the importance of good market research, whether in buying an Indian saree or in government procurement. This will be an ongoing campaign for several weeks to come, where they will highlight various superheroes and superpowers in procurement. Read the first here.

Look out for the second: 7 Market Intelligence Essentials

Covid-19 verified supplier list

As you may be aware, Public Spend Forum has been working with the National Governor's Association, the Defense Joint Task Force and a number of non-profit organisations, such as American Hospital Association, to "verify" suppliers and maintain/grow a list of over 3000 suppliers and 10,000 products related to Covid-19 supplies and services. Here’s how it works:

How you can search, download list and place requests:

Search on free GovShop Platform: Please visit GovShop.com to search list here

Place a request or RFP, directly on GovShop on this page. The team will use their matching algorithms to recommend suppliers as well as to disseminate the request to verified suppliers

Request List: Please email covid19@publicspendforum.net to request a full list in Excel that you can search and filter and share with your state agencies

See latest updates including new suppliers, contracts here

Re-opening schools and re-opening governments – a careful balance

Have you started considering the intersection and planning for how to lead in the scenario of full-time return to work but part-time return to schooling in the autumn. It’s a subject discussed by Dustin Lanier over on PSF this week, with thoughts on how governments should anticipate and mitigate a possible risk. Read that here.

Supplier Superhero: Clear-Vu Medical pivots to provide face shields to meet critical needs

This is a small case study on how, when a local hospital asked for help, Clear-Vu came to the rescue and created a face shield prototype to help protect healthcare workers. It explains how they used GovShop to find the opportunity and how government buyers can find solutions through GovShop. Read it here.

Current and future demand for PPE – webinar and virtual information session

One of PSF's collaborations is with the Dept of Defense's COVID 19 Joint Acquisition Task Force (JATF). The JATF is hosting a webinar on July 14 and 15 on the current needs for PPE equipment. Details are here.

Our most popular podcasts - evolving procurement through technology, diversity, and cooperative purchasing

Episode 16 of the Public Procurement Leaders Podcast featured Tammy Rimes, Procurement Consultant & Executive Director from the City of San Diego, talking about the positive changes she is witnessing in the workplace, and what we can learn from the modern workforce, at any stage of our civil service career. Listen here.

