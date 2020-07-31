Public Spend Forum – Public Procurement news from this week

Public Spend Forum (PSF) is a public sector procurement global community and market intelligence platform dedicated to improving public procurement. GovShop is its free-to-use government market research tool for finding and connecting with suppliers. Here's the latest from PSF:

Barriers to Entry in Government Markets – Discussion with Suppliers

Public Spend Forum is hosting a webinar on August 12 with industry experts to discuss barriers to entry that emerging tech companies face when trying to enter the public sector market. It will discuss the biggest hurdles that large and small companies encounter and give suggestions on how both government and industry can improve the situation.

Register here

This webinar also kicks off Public Spend Forum’s global study on Barriers to Entry in Government Markets.

Learn more about participating in the survey

And listen to an honest discussion from suppliers about their experiences in the market here

Contact Tracing Apps

GovShop, powered by Public Spend Forum’s expertise in data and procurement, is providing supplier verification, contract identification, and real-time inventory availability in the Coronavirus (COVID-19) response efforts. See the newest supplier category, contact tracing apps, within its coronavirus (COVID‑19) dataset here.

7MI Series – Essentials for Public Procurement

Public Spend Forum is running a series of articles on the 7 Economics and Market Intelligence Essentials for Public Procurement. Each one in the series will contain useful information via podcasts, written resources, templates and other materials. The series is a result of 20 years of work and research across the public and private sectors, and will be:

Focused on the fundamentals of how markets work and basics of economics

Fact-based and analytical as opposed to “hunches”

Collaborative and two way with an emphasis on early supplier engagement

Learn more here.

And in other news ...

Launching GovStart – a 6 month programme to help tech start-ups transform the public sector

Dedicated team at UK Essex County Council being set up to procure PPE until 2022

India’s MoD procurement policy proposes ban on import of specific weapons, looks to indigenisation

Flaws in UK government’s procurement of personal protective equipment

UK Gov to upgrade its Research Marketplace for public sector buyers – contract to start February 2022 for 4 years

Oxford Internet Institute launches commission on AI and good governance in AI in the public sector

Outsourcing public sector professional services with Bloom – the shape of things to come

Greece orders 50 Turkish drones

Are Drones in Ports and Shipping: the next big market for the industry?

NI council becomes first to pass motion for local food procurement

EU announces €9.9m in funds to support the reform of public administration and public financial management in Kosovo

