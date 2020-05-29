Public Spend Forum – Public Procurement news from this week

Public Spend Forum (PSF) is a public sector procurement global community and market intelligence platform dedicated to improving public procurement. GovShop is its free-to-use government market research tool for finding and connecting with suppliers. Here's the latest:

What if the Offices Stay Empty?

As public procurement operations continue to be performed with part or all of the staff working from home, the question arises: What if the offices stay empty? In this recent PSF article Dustin Lanier asks: could procurement stay virtual? Our workforce going more virtual is one of the many factors that have to be considered in planning and designing for the New Normal, he says. A procurement shop does not inherently require an in-person presence to serve a citizen, like a police station or a hospital. There is an opportunity to deeply rethink our traditional protocols and have procurement transform in place. Read his thoughts here.

GovShop celebrates veteran-owned businesses

In honor of Memorial Day, GovShop is celebrating its family of Veteran-Owned Businesses -- such as Jefferson South Solutions. A Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Small Business, Jefferson South Solutions provides educational and training support by developing curriculum, facilitating workshops, focus groups, symposiums, and other tailored training events. Learn more about their tremendous work and the work of other vendors on GovShop.

Responding to COVID-19: Verified Personal Protective Equipment Suppliers (PPE)

To minimise issues of personal protective equipment deals going wrong, or awarding contracts to unqualified suppliers, resulting in no supply or a need to cancel contracts, Public Spend Forum (PSF) is working alongside partners from US government and industry to address the need for a central source to document verified suppliers. PSF’s free searchable supplier intelligence and marketplace, GovShop, is providing supplier verification, contract identification, and real-time inventory availability in the Coronavirus (COVID-19) response efforts.

