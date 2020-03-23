SAP Ariba Discovery – Not only open for business, but for FREE in this critical time

SAP Ariba has announced that its SAP Ariba Discovery service, which helps suppliers find and be matched with purchase-ready buyers, is unlocking access for free so that any buyer can post immediate sourcing needs and any of the 4 million suppliers on the network can respond with their ability to deliver the goods and services required.

Today all businesses are connected in a way never thought possible before, and at this critical time, they are facing challenges they have never come across before as the impact of Covid-19 on supply chains, logistics, travel, events, just about everything that touches business, not to mention the global economy, faces severe disruption.

It’s good to see solution providers take responsibility to help maintain continuity in the supply chain when the market needs it most. Being able to use this service, for free, means more buyers will be able to fill a disruption or gap in supply to make sure critical goods reach the people and places where they are needed. The cynical among us might see moves such as this from providers as a backdoor effort to sell more services once the crisis fades – but we like to believe that safety and well-being are the top priority across the world at the moment as more and more of us are putting our shoulders to the wheel as we face a deepening crisis. We at Spend Matters for example have unlocked our subscription Pro series - Coronavirus Response - to offer advice on getting through the outbreak as unscathed as possible. It’s a global effort and, as SAP shows with this offer, technology is playing its part.

SAP Ariba’s Discovery was created to address supply challenges; today it directly addresses the challenges forced on us by the Coronavirus, and in a timely way. Companies typically have dedicated category managers for strategic supply and contingency planning to handle disruption, but, even under normal circumstances, companies also need less strategic or less frequently needed supply, and it is this supply that is most affected at the moment.

SAP’s CMO added this:

“SAP is uniquely positioned to have a significant impact on businesses at a time where supply chain and business travel disruption is very real. Access to SAP Ariba Discovery will help buyers and suppliers connect quickly and effectively, and minimise disruption caused by shipment delays, capacity issues and increased consumer demand in times of crisis. SAP operates the largest business network in the world, representing more than 4 million suppliers in over 190 countries and $3.21 trillion in commerce on Ariba Network. We can help make the connections to keep the supply chain intact, that ultimately have an impact on the everyday consumer. Access to SAP Ariba Discovery can help buyers find suppliers to fulfil immediate sourcing needs.”

Simply put, SAP Ariba Discovery is a way for buyers and suppliers to connect. Buyers find new sources of supply. Suppliers respond to demand and find new customers. And for the next few months, it is open to everyone – any buyer can post and suppliers can respond at no charge.

Use the promotional code SAPARIBA2020 to respond for free through June 30, 2020.

We are told that current subscription-paying customers to SAP Ariba Discover, will be given a three-month extension – contact SAP here.

To get started with this free subscription access SAP Ariba Discovery here.